SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s spring break for many students across the country, some with travel plans, as cases of COVID-19 are starting to trend back up.

According to a national survey, more than half of Americans are planning a trip this spring. 37% are planning to travel during spring break, that’s an increase from last year. Meanwhile, the latest DPH data indicates COVID cases are steadily increasing, today at just over 1200. Compared to the same time last month at 625. 22News spoke with people who plan to travel for spring break.

“My plans are to come home and visit my family here, this year my family and I are able to go out more. Last year when I came back I took a covid test before I came, and then I pretty much stayed in the house with them and this year we can now go do stuff which is fun,” said Chloe Larouche of Northampton.

The same data also indicates that both hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing.