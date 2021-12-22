COVID-19 cases rising causing worries over the holidays

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases and Omicron infections are reaching record highs, days before Americans are set to gather for the holidays. Whether you are vaccinated or not, there is still a risk. The CDC is hoping this holiday season doesn’t push hospitals over the edge.

COVID-19 has Americans worried as they prepare to get together with loved ones for the holidays. The omicron variant now makes up over 70 percent of U.S. cases, and it has experts anticipating record high cases and hospitalizations in the near future.

And this is why the CDC is urging anyone who isn’t vaccinated to get your shots. If you are not vaccinated and planning to attend a holiday gathering, they’re asking you to mask up and get tested especially if there are people outside your household. They’re asking even vaccinated individuals to mask up indoors if you’re in an area with a high transmission risk

“It’s a little scary but it’s ok. I’m fully vaccinated, so I’m not too worried.” said Rosaliz Santana of Springfield. The CDC says vaccinated individuals should get a booster shot if they’re eligible. Data shows that both the Pfizer and Moderna booster provides protection from Omicron. And remember being vaccinated does help protect children under 5 who are not eligible yet. If you have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering

Massachusetts positive test rate rose to 6.45% and COVID patients in hospitals is well over 1600, both are highs since last winter. Last week, there were 13,919 breakthrough infections.