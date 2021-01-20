COVID-19 causing staffing issues for Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 is continuing to cause staffing issues for local officials.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, more than 20 Springfield police officers are out with COVID-19.



Walsh said that there are currently 25 officers out and three are in isolation awaiting tests. However, eight of those officers are academy recruits, which Walsh said hasn’t impacted their daily patrols of the city.

Springfield police officers have been receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are waiting on the second.

Walsh added that their numbers are trending for the better compared to a few weeks ago.

And Commissioner Clapprood is in contact with the state police if they ever need their assistance.

“At this point it is manageable, but if the numbers do spike, we have a great partnership with the Massachusetts state police that would be able to help us out,” Walsh said.

More than 120 Springfield officers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic