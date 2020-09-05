COVID-19 changes Labor Day weekend plans for local residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wear a face covering, wash your hands and social distance.

Govenor Baker and public health officials have been urging us to practice COVID-19 precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones since the pandemic began.

“People need to remember to do things like washing their hands, and of course they have to wear a face covering if they’re outside and don’t have the ability to distance,” Baker said in a recent news conference.

At public places, like parks, many people skip the mask and rely on social distancing. And that makes some visitors feel uneasy.

“It definitely makes me feel a little bit uncomfortable,” Alaina Macaulay of Springfield expressed. “I know that things are changing, Massachusetts numbers have gone down a little but at the same time there is no vaccine and so I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

A lot of people opted to do a stay-cation for Labor Day weekend given the pandemic.

22News spoke with some people taking walks in Forest Park Saturday. They told us how they changed their plans to keep themselves and their families safe.

“Normally my extended family on my father’s side has a picnic, but tonight we are doing a Zoom call, so we are gathering each other up to wish each other a happy end of summer,” said Pat Loovejoy of Westfield.

If you are getting together with family this weekend, health experts say you should avoid sharing food, stay six feet apart and keep your cookout outside.

And lucky for us, the weather should cooperate this weekend.