COVID-19 clinic for kids being held in Florence Sunday

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Health Department will be offering vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11 starting Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pediatric vaccine clinic will be held at the Elks Lodge on 17 Spring Street in Florence, and will only be open to children ages 5 through 11. Appointments will also be available after school hours for the next six weeks at the Elks Lodge in Florence and at several Northampton schools and community based locations.

“I had tears in my eyes when I opened the pediatric vaccine shipment this week,” said Kate Kelly, Public Health Nurse and parent of two elementary aged children. “Our staff and volunteers are ready and waiting to make Sunday and these next few weeks a success. We are planning a fun, festive opening day on Sunday.”

Pre-registration and appointments are encouraged and can be made on the city of Northampton website. If you have any questions or need information, you are urged to email healthdept@northamptonma.gov or call 412-587-1215