CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID concerns continue for many communities with people waiting to receive another booster shot in an effort to combat the mutating Omicron Variant.

22News learned that the Biden Administration is out with a new development tonight.

The Biden Administration is preparing to launch a new booster campaign this fall that includes a newly formulated vaccine designed to provide stronger protection against the subvariants. The local community is divided.

The FDA had originally planned to open up the second booster to those younger than 50 this summer. But now, the administration is suggesting this age group wait for a newly formulated vaccine due to its ability to provide stronger protection.

One woman 22News spoke with said she got boosted when the OK was given but thinks a lot of people haven’t gotten it yet because of the fear of misinformation.

“Many people are confused some people can’t understand but I think they need more information most of them don’t understand what’s going on they’re talking on the news about different stories and I think that’s why some are afraid,” said Carmen Padilla of Holyoke.

At this time, only Americans 50 and older and individuals at least 12 years old with impaired immune systems are eligible for second boosters. And this issue has some officials pushing for broader use of the current shots while others argue to focus on the new vaccines expected to become available in the fall.

“I hope everybody just stays safe and gets their vaccine. Get your booster, get your vaccine, get everything so that you’re safe,” said Eric Bushey of West Springfield.

The Biden administration has also reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine that targets the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The federal government had already secured 105 million doses of a similar vaccine from Pfizer.

Both orders are scheduled for delivery in the fall and winter after regulators sign off on their effectiveness.