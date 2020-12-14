COVID-19 continues to create staffing issues for Springfield police and fire departments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is continuing to see staffing shortages with the city’s police and fire departments.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno addressed the latest numbers on Monday morning, during the weekly COVID-19 update.

The city’s fire department is down a total of 32 staff members. Of those, 16 members are out with the virus and the other 16 are waiting for test results.

The police department is down 21 officers and two dispatchers. State police are continuing to assist with the short staffing issues.

The city say 1,033 COVID-19 cases during the second week of December. This is 135 cases fewer than the first week in December. As hospitals are continuing to fill with patients, testing capacity is also increasing.

“Our test positivity rate is 7.7 percent, roughly the same as where the state is. Our testing capacity is expanding this week. UMass Amherst is beginning to accept more and more tests. They use the same system used at MIT. We are also rolling out some Opit care devices that will increase our testing capabilities,” Baystate Health President and CEO, Dr. Mark Keroack said.

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Massachusetts.