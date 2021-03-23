COVID-19 Dashboard: Easthampton launches weekly city data

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton has launched a weekly dashboard that includes COVID-19 data and a video series by the Easthampton Health Department.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Health Director Bri Eichstaedt, the COVID-19 dashboard will track cases, including a 14-day daily average/100,000 and a 7-day daily average/100,000. A weekly update on the number of residents from Westhampton and Easthampton who have been vaccinated will also be included. There are 11.5% individuals who have received the first dose, and 16% who are fully vaccinated.

Easthampton is currently listed as moderate-risk (yellow zone). On Thursday, the city reported 13 new cases in the last 7 days, which brought the total number of cases in Easthampton to 861. There are thirteen total deaths in Easthampton.

The 7-day average of percent positivity for the state of Massachusetts is 1.93%, Easthampton is 0.83%.

Chicopee and Southwick are the only two western Massachusetts communities in the red zone, meaning more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last two weeks, according to the latest state report.

Bri Eichstaedt, Health Director, states: “I am so grateful for these tools Amy has created. There

is so much information on the state website that it can be hard to navigate and sort through.

The weekly dashboard puts a lot of helpful information into one spot. The dashboard also helps

city officials and residents make informed decisions based on the current trends.” Amy adds,

“My hope is that people will see this data and feel inspired to make safer choices, rather than

become more discouraged by how long this pandemic is lasting. We all have an important part

to play in stopping the spread and our actions can make a positive difference.”

The latest video series includes a “COVID-19 Now What” from city’s public health nurse, Amy Hardt. In the video Amy explains the break down of the COVID-19 dashboard for the City of Easthampton. She also points out to get tested right away if you feel COVID-19 symptoms that may include, congestion, unexplained fatigue, headache, muscle aches, or diarrhea. The video series will be released every Friday.

The COVID-19 dashboard and video series for the previous weeks are available on the Easthampton’s Health Department website.

