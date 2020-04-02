COVID-19: Essential Services in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close in Massachusetts March 24 until April 7. The Governor has since extended the order until May 4.

22News is Working For You with a list of what’s considered essential and will remain open:

Hospitals and healthcare facilities

Law enforcement, public safety agencies

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Banks

Package stores

Restaurants (takeout and delivery only)

Farmers markets

Farm stands

Pet stores

Animal vets

Convenience stores

Auto supplies stores

Auto repair shops

Airports

Hardware and home improvement stores

Home appliance stores

Medical marijuana facilities (recreational dispensaries must close)

Hotels

Shelters

Blood banks, methadone clinics

Laundromats and laundry services

News media

Places of worship

Businesses and entities with the following functions are also considered essential and may continue operating:

Critical manufacturing

Transportation

Energy

Water & Wastewater

Public Works

Communications and Information Technology

Financial Services

Defense Industry Base

Chemical Manufacturing & Hazardous Materials

Other Designated Community Based Essential Function & Government Operations

(Mass.gov) – Governor Charlie Baker has issued an emergency order requiring all businesses and organizations that do not provide “COVID-19 Essential Services” to close their physical workplaces and facilities to workers, customers and the public. These businesses are encouraged to continue operations remotely. Governor Baker’s order has been extended until May 4.

Frequently Asked Questions about Essential Services.

The Administration also updated the “COVID-19 Essential Services” list which is based on updated federal guidance. The new list goes into effect on April 1 at noon.

Governor Baker also directed the Department of Public Health to issue a Stay at Home Advisory: Read the Advisory.

The below “Essential Services List” has been issued to list designated businesses and other organizations that provide essential services and workforces related to COVID-19 that shall continue to operate brick and mortar facilities during this time period. This list is based on federal guidance and amended to reflect the needs of Massachusetts’ unique economy. Businesses that provide essential services according to the essential services list do not need to take any further action in order to continue operating. Businesses will not receive a designation or certification from the Commonwealth specific to their individual company. While these businesses are designated as essential, they are urged to follow social distancing protocols for workers in accordance with guidance from the Department of Public Health.

Businesses and organizations not on the list of essential services are encouraged to continue operations through remote means that do not require workers, customers, or the public to enter or appear at the brick-and-mortar premises closed by the order.

Restaurants, bars, and other establishments that sell food and beverage products to the public are encouraged to continue to offer food for take-out and by delivery if they follow the social distancing protocols set forth in Department of Public Health guidance continue operations. On-premises consumption of food or drink is prohibited.