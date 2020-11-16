COVID-19 field hospitals likely to increase

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An increase in testing continues across the state as COVID-19 cases rise in dramatic numbers.

Most hospitals in western Massachusetts have been against field hospitals and that looks to continue through this second surge of COVID-19.

President and CEO of Baystate Health, Mark Keroack said Baystate Health declined a field hospital from the state back in the spring.

However, cases continue to rise and so do hospitalizations. At the beginning of November, Baystate Health was caring for 40 hospitalized patients. On Monday, that number is up to 88, more than double in just two weeks.

From a staffing standpoint, Dr. Keroack said they want to avoid a field hospital. However, he said he doesn’t know if that will be possible this time around because cases continue to rise dramatically.

“We are not huge fans of field hospitals because it is not efficient to split your staff in two separate locations,” said Keroack. “If you can create beds and create capacity on one site. It allows you to take care of patients at all stages of illness and not think about who goes where.”

Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday that a coronavirus field hospital will reopen at the DCU Center in Worcester. It will provide 240 beds and is expected to be ready as soon as the first week of December.

Dr. Keroack said as of now there are still beds available within Baystate Health.

