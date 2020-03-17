Local residents postponing dentist, haircut appointments due to COVID-19 fears

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus crisis is disrupting daily life for residents and businesses.

On Sunday, Governor Charlie Baker, issued an emergency order, banning public gatherings of 25 people or more. It forced bigger hair salons to close, but local barbershops are still taking appointments.

“People are still coming in,” said Carmine Manzi, Barber at Tony’s Famous Barber Shop in Springfield. “We try to keep ourselves always clean, wash our hands all the time. It seems to work out okay. No one canceled yet.”

The American Dental Association has recommended that all dentist offices temporarily close. Lifetime Dental in Feeding Hills will be closing their office on Wednesday and they’ve been contacting their patients to postpone their appointments. Lifetime Dental said they’ll be closed until at least April 6th. Most patients have been understanding.

“I don’t think anyone has ever encountered anything quite like this,” said Dr. Frank Michitti, Dentist at Lifetime Dental. “What to expect we don’t know, we are prepared to do whatever we need to do. If further closing is necessary beyond April 6th, we will continue to do that.

Dr. Michitti said they were taking precautions, even before they decided to close. This includes checking temperatures of patients and asking them their travel history.