CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s COVID-19 public health emergency officially ends Thursday and that will bring some noticeable changes.

This move comes more than three years since the chaos that ensured in March of 2020, when NBA contests were cancelled mid-game, students sent home from school for an early spring break never to return.

In all, more than two-million people were infected in Massachusetts causing more than 22,600 deaths. The end of the emergency doesn’t mean the battle is over but it does mean the state is moving from crisis mode to management mode.

A few material changes come with this end. Masks are no longer mandatory in healthcare facilities. However, facilities do retain the right to make their own policies. Vaccines will remain available but will transition over the coming months to a fully commercial product covered by health insurance.

You will still be able to get a COVID-19 test for free from covidtests.gov through the end of the month and some measures that allow free distribution at community locations will remain in place.

Behind the scenes, COVID data tracking will scale back and extra federal funding for Medicaid will be undone.

The requirement for state employees to be vaccinated is now gone and extra federal funding to states for expanded Medicaid will end.

During the federal emergency, states were not allowed to drop people off Medicaid, known as MassHealth here, growing the program to the largest it has ever been with more than 95-million beneficiaries. Now they can, and will.

Lawmakers expect some 400,000 people don’t meet eligibility requirements. Around 50 percent of benefactors will automatically enroll. Those who aren’t qualified will be notified by mail before their coverage ends.