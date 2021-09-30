COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending downwards in Western Mass.

CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP)- According to the State Department of Public Health 91 % of hospital beds and 80% of ICU beds are occupied across the state.

In Western Massachusetts it is a slightly better situation with 81% of hospital beds and 55% of ICU beds occupied.

Covid-19 hospitalizations are trending downwards locally.

Baystate Heath was caring for 104 covid patients on September 12 compared to 86 as of Wednesday. However, all of these capacity struggles are taking place as the state hospital association is warning of staff shortages.

“It’s really bad, and one of the reasons we can’t get relief is because it’s bad all across the country, We are seeing capacity challenges that are more than they were in the height of COVID,” said Steve Walsh, President and CEO of Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.

At the Health Policy Commission’s advisory council hospital officials said they did lose some of their workforce because of mandatory COVID vaccination policies, but that it’s still “the right thing to do.”



They also say the lack of regulations on staffing agencies for travel nurse is hurting the hospital hiring process.