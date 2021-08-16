COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise across the country

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 95 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the United States are from the highly infectious Delta variant.

Hospitals are quickly filling up with COVID-19 patients once again but here in Massachusetts, those numbers remain relatively low.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases nationwide rose about 18 percent last week compared with the previous week. The Delta variant is driving the current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations especially in hot spots like Florida, Texas, and Louisiana.

Here in Massachusetts, hospitals right now are able to handle COVID-19 patients but Baystate Health is seeing its infections increase every week. The hospital system is at 47 COVID-19 patients, up from 15 on August 1.

“Obviously we believe that the vaccines will be able to prevent transmission of the Delta variant but it seems like recent data shows even vaccinated folks can still transmit the virus,” said Dr. Armando Paez, an Infectious Disease Physician at Baystate Health.

U.S. hospitals are taking care of more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients. That’s an increase of 10,000 in less than a week. Baystate Health is ready for another surge in cases if that does happen.