COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 100 new deaths, 2,973 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 100 newly confirmed deaths and 2,973 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 12/6/20 – 12/19/20
- 0-19 years: 10,797
- 20-29 years: 11,427
- 30-39 years: 9,750
- 40-49 years: 8,500
- 50-59 years: 9,165
- 60-69 years: 6,342
- 70-79 years: 3,166
- 80+ years: 2,446
According to the Department of Public Health, 41,331 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,663,821 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 338,704.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,214 new individuals have tested positive with 343,468 total tests reported.
2,156 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 416 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 11,852 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,110 confirmed and probable deaths total with an average age of 80.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,973
- New Molecular Tests: 41,331
- Estimated Active Cases: 78,688
- New Deaths: 100
- Average Age of Deaths: 80
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 161
- Total Cases: 14,032
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 258
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,201
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 414
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,247
