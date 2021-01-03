COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 105 new deaths, 3,110 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 105 newly confirmed deaths and 3,110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 12/13/20 – 12/26/20
- 0-19 years: 9,814
- 20-29 years: 9,907
- 30-39 years: 8,822
- 40-49 years: 7,895
- 50-59 years: 8,695
- 60-69 years: 6,156
- 70-79 years: 3,121
- 80+ years: 2,441
According to the Department of Public Health, 44,831 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,090,924 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 371,097.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,926 new individuals have tested positive with 370,296 total tests reported.
2,291 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 416 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 12,341 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,610 confirmed and probable deaths total with an average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,110
- New Molecular Tests: 44,831
- Estimated Active Cases: 79,261
- New Deaths: 105
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 371
- Total Cases: 16,565
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 269
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 31,022
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 416
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,428