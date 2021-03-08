COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 18 new deaths, 892 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 newly confirmed deaths and 892 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,083

20-29 years: 4,091

30-39 years: 2,990

40-49 years: 2,531

50-59 years: 2,711

60-69 years: 1,913

70-79 years: 898

80+ years: 538

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 41,062 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,866,613 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,970,366 tests were first time tests and 11,896,247 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,387 new individuals have tested positive with 581,759 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.41 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.67%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 672 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 180 patients that are in intensive care units and 123 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Monday, 79.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 7 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,159 medical/surgical beds with 846 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 157 beds and 94 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 892

Total Cases: 559,975

Estimated Active Cases: 27,369

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 16,103

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 96

Total Cases: 32,369

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 332

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 71

Total Confirmed Cases: 42,697

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,372

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,662

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 268

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,024

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,907

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 262

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 268,235 new tests reported with a total of 5,078,018 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: