COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 20 new deaths, 1,006 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 newly confirmed deaths and 1,006 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,083

20-29 years: 4,091

30-39 years: 2,990

40-49 years: 2,531

50-59 years: 2,711

60-69 years: 1,913

70-79 years: 898

80+ years: 538

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 59,078 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,925,691 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,977,584 tests were first time tests and 11,948,107 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,274 new individuals have tested positive with 585,033 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.41 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.74%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 704 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 185 patients that are in intensive care units and 117 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 80.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 4 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,178 medical/surgical beds with 856 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 157 beds and 105 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,006

Total Cases: 560,981

Estimated Active Cases: 26,636

New Deaths: 20

Total Deaths: 16,123

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 257

Total Cases: 32,626

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 333

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 132

Total Confirmed Cases: 42,829

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,372

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,685

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 268

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,025

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,915

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 262

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 268,235 new tests reported with a total of 5,078,018 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: