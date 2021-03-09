COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 20 new deaths, 1,006 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 newly confirmed deaths and 1,006 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 5,083
- 20-29 years: 4,091
- 30-39 years: 2,990
- 40-49 years: 2,531
- 50-59 years: 2,711
- 60-69 years: 1,913
- 70-79 years: 898
- 80+ years: 538
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 59,078 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,925,691 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,977,584 tests were first time tests and 11,948,107 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,274 new individuals have tested positive with 585,033 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.41 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.74%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 704 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 185 patients that are in intensive care units and 117 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 80.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 4 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,178 medical/surgical beds with 856 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 157 beds and 105 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,006
- Total Cases: 560,981
- Estimated Active Cases: 26,636
- New Deaths: 20
- Total Deaths: 16,123
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 257
- Total Cases: 32,626
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 333
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 132
- Total Confirmed Cases: 42,829
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,372
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,685
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 268
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,025
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,915
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 262
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 268,235 new tests reported with a total of 5,078,018 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 24,750
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,690