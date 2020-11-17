COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 20 new deaths, 2,263 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 newly confirmed deaths and 2,263 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 10/25/20 – 11/7/20

0-19 years: 3,608

20-29 years: 4,278

30-39 years: 3,466

40-49 years: 2,909

50-59 years: 2,700

60-69 years: 1,793

70-79 years: 862

80+ years: 576

According to the Department of Public Health, 65,468 new tests were performed with an overall of 7,387,199 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 186,774.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,572 new individuals have tested positive with 229,932 total tests reported.

835 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 159 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,130 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,360 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 80.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,263

New Molecular Tests: 65,468

Estimated Active Cases: 32,309

New Deaths: 20

Average Age of Deaths: 80

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 262

Total Cases: 6,190

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 230

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 26,486

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 396

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,610

Beginning November 2, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) revised the COVID-19 daily dashboard. This revised dashboard will continue to provide critical information for the public’s understanding of the current and cumulative impact of the pandemic in Massachusetts, reflecting the metrics that are most useful to track on a daily basis.

The Commonwealth already produces one of the most comprehensive public data reports on COVID-19 in the nation and includes detailed municipal-level, college and university, contact tracing, long-term care facilities, and, most recently, cluster data.

This revised dashboard will help the public more easily access the Commonwealth’s growing amount of COVID-19 information as the Departments prepares to launch an interactive digital dashboard early next year.

A key new data point presented in the dashboard is “Case Growth by Age Group,” which will help contextualize the impact of COVID on different age ranges over time. The Commonwealth is currently seeing a larger proportion of cases in younger people compared to earlier in the pandemic.

The dashboard now includes the average turnaround time for COVID-19 test results to be reported to the Department, so contact tracing can begin. The dashboard also now reports the impact of university testing to greater clarify how this testing impacts the Commonwealth’s overall positivity rate and case numbers.

The updated dashboard provides a more granular look into the daily positivity rate. Since August, the Commonwealth’s universities have been conducting at least 25,000 daily tests of students, faculty, and staff. While this testing has helped to control the spread of COVID on college campuses, it has also impacted the overall positivity rate. The dashboard will include three positivity rates: the overall state positivity rate, the positivity rate on college campuses, and the statewide positivity rate

excluding on-campus testing.

Many existing data points, including testing, deaths, and hospitalization rates, have been reorganized to report on current numbers, trends over the past six weeks, and trends going back to March.