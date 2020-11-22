COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 24 new deaths, 2,721 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 newly confirmed deaths and 2,721 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

7 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19, 15 moderate 

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/1/20 – 11/14/20

  • 0-19 years: 5,015
  • 20-29 years: 6,186
  • 30-39 years: 4,841
  • 40-49 years: 4,036
  • 50-59 years: 3,923
  • 60-69 years: 2,579
  • 70-79 years: 1,178
  • 80+ years: 880

According to the Department of Public Health, 110,280 new tests were performed with an overall of 7,867,762 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 200,050.

Antigen Tests: A total of 738 new individuals have tested positive with 244,860 total tests reported.

893 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 192 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,281 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,512 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,721
  • New Molecular Tests: 110,280
  • Estimated Active Cases: 39,073
  • New Deaths: 24
  • Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 0
  • Total Cases: 6,800
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 231

COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

  • Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 26,799
  • Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 398
  • Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,675

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes