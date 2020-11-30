COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 25 new deaths, 1,166 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 25 newly confirmed deaths and 1,166 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/8/20 – 11/21/20

0-19 years: 5,924

20-29 years: 7,051

30-39 years: 5,740

40-49 years: 4,633

50-59 years: 4,803

60-69 years: 3,198

70-79 years: 1,544

80+ years: 1,113

According to the Department of Public Health, 29,195 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,400,584 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 218,329.

Antigen Tests: A total of 378 new individuals have tested positive with 262,710 total tests reported.

1,174 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 244 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,512 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,748 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,166

New Molecular Tests: 29,195

Estimated Active Cases: 43,856

New Deaths: 25

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 94

Total Cases: 7,803

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 236

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,323

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 401

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,788

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here