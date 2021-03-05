COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 25 new deaths, 1,677 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 25 newly confirmed deaths and 1,677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,083

20-29 years: 4,091

30-39 years: 2,990

40-49 years: 2,531

50-59 years: 2,711

60-69 years: 1,913

70-79 years: 898

80+ years: 538

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,263 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,628,614 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,945,228 tests were first time tests and 11,683,386 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,989 new individuals have tested positive with 574,434 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.41 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.82%.

Hospitalizations:

716 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 180 patients that are in intensive care units and 109 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Friday, 83.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 6 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,192 medical/surgical beds with 927 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 82 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,677

Total Cases: 556,307

Estimated Active Cases: 27,382

New Deaths: 25

Total Deaths: 15,992

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 222

Total Cases: 31,902

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 330

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 166

Total Confirmed Cases: 42,375

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,357

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 49

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,574

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 263

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,005

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,893

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 262

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 268,235 new tests reported with a total of 5,078,018 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: