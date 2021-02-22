COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 26 new deaths, 1,150 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 26 newly confirmed deaths and 1,150 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,468

20-29 years: 5,433

30-39 years: 4,374

40-49 years: 3,675

50-59 years: 4,030

60-69 years: 2,809

70-79 years: 1,517

80+ years: 954

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 49,929 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,599873 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,832,808 tests were first time tests and 10,767,065 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,131 new individuals have tested positive with 541,220 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.76 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.90%.

Hospitalizations:

888 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 229 patients that are in intensive care units and 140 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Monday, 79.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 9 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,162 medical/surgical beds with 887 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 157 beds and 84 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,150

Total Cases: 540,794

Estimated Active Cases: 35,660

New Deaths: 26

Total Deaths: 15,534

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 112

Total Cases: 29,752

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 319

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 119

Total Confirmed Cases: 40,859

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,308

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,117

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 256

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,955

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 100

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,814

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 251

Higher Education:

There are 647 new cases in the last week with a total of 11,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 251,219 new tests reported with a total of 4,545,474 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: