COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 27 new deaths, 2,532 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 newly confirmed deaths and 2,532 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/1/20 – 11/14/20
- 0-19 years: 5,015
- 20-29 years: 6,186
- 30-39 years: 4,841
- 40-49 years: 4,036
- 50-59 years: 3,923
- 60-69 years: 2,579
- 70-79 years: 1,178
- 80+ years: 880
According to the Department of Public Health, 92,139 new tests were performed with an overall of 7,576,974 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 192,050.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,406 new individuals have tested positive with 237,534 total tests reported.
917 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 181 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,204 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,435 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,532
- New Molecular Tests: 92,139
- Estimated Active Cases: 34,664
- New Deaths: 27
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 150
- Total Cases: 6,500
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 231
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 26,691
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 398
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,645
