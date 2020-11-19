COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 27 new deaths, 2,532 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 newly confirmed deaths and 2,532 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/1/20 – 11/14/20

0-19 years: 5,015

20-29 years: 6,186

30-39 years: 4,841

40-49 years: 4,036

50-59 years: 3,923

60-69 years: 2,579

70-79 years: 1,178

80+ years: 880

According to the Department of Public Health, 92,139 new tests were performed with an overall of 7,576,974 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 192,050.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,406 new individuals have tested positive with 237,534 total tests reported.

917 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 181 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,204 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,435 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,532

New Molecular Tests: 92,139

Estimated Active Cases: 34,664

New Deaths: 27

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 150

Total Cases: 6,500

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 231

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 26,691

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 398

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,645

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.