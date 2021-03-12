COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 29 new deaths, 1,577 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 29 newly confirmed deaths and 1,577 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,032

20-29 years: 3,816

30-39 years: 2,919

40-49 years: 2,443

50-59 years: 2,566

60-69 years: 1,772

70-79 years: 783

80+ years: 450

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 99,912 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,229,788 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,008,245 tests were first time tests and 12,221,543 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,183 new individuals have tested positive with 594,282 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.55 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.77%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 641 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 170 patients that are in intensive care units and 116 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Thursday, 84.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 10 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,164 medical/surgical beds with 932 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 99 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,577

Total Cases: 565,560

Estimated Active Cases: 25,858

New Deaths: 29

Total Deaths: 16,247

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 209

Total Cases: 33,299

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 333

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 117

Total Confirmed Cases: 43,160

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,388

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 25

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,773

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 272

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,046

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,946

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 264

Higher Education:

There are 615 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,692 new tests reported with a total of 5,340,935 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: