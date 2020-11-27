COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 29 new deaths, 4,464 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 29 newly confirmed deaths and 4,464 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
The state report includes two days of COVID-19 data due to the Thanksgiving holiday not being published Thursday. The data includes reports received early Wednesday afternoon through 8:00 a.m. Friday.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/8/20 – 11/21/20
- 0-19 years: 5,924
- 20-29 years: 7,051
- 30-39 years: 5,740
- 40-49 years: 4,633
- 50-59 years: 4,803
- 60-69 years: 3,198
- 70-79 years: 1,544
- 80+ years: 1,113
According to the Department of Public Health, 119,742 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,250,436 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 211,748.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,390 new individuals have tested positive with 257,397 total tests reported.
986 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 209 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,401 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,635 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,464
- New Molecular Tests: 119,742
- Estimated Active Cases: 41,852
- New Deaths: 29
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 194
- Total Cases: 7,504
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 234
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,167
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 401
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,742
