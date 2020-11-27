COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 29 new deaths, 4,464 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 29 newly confirmed deaths and 4,464 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The state report includes two days of COVID-19 data due to the Thanksgiving holiday not being published Thursday. The data includes reports received early Wednesday afternoon through 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/8/20 – 11/21/20

0-19 years: 5,924

20-29 years: 7,051

30-39 years: 5,740

40-49 years: 4,633

50-59 years: 4,803

60-69 years: 3,198

70-79 years: 1,544

80+ years: 1,113

According to the Department of Public Health, 119,742 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,250,436 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 211,748.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,390 new individuals have tested positive with 257,397 total tests reported.

986 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 209 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,401 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,635 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,464

New Molecular Tests: 119,742

Estimated Active Cases: 41,852

New Deaths: 29

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 194

Total Cases: 7,504

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 234

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,167

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 401

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,742

