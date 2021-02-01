COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 30 new deaths, 2,270 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 2,270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 11,433

20-29 years: 10,337

30-39 years: 8,520

40-49 years: 7,780

50-59 years: 8,519

60-69 years: 5,921

70-79 years: 3,098

80+ years: 2,312

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 88,302 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,721,200 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,603,807 tests were first time tests and 9,117,393 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,603 new individuals have tested positive with 476,976 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.92 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.53%.

Hospitalizations:

1,676 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 373 patients that are in intensive care units and 222 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Monday, 81% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 77% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 35 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,175 medical/surgical beds with 878 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 80 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,270

Total Cases: 500,415

Estimated Active Cases: 71,929

New Deaths: 30

Total Deaths: 14,317

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 128

Total Cases: 26,008

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 290

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 211

Total Confirmed Cases: 37,397

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,207

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 68

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,722

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 234

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,787

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 97

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 32

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,533

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 217

Higher Education:

There are 767 new cases in the last week with a total of 8,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 180,047 new tests reported with a total of 3,792,996 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: