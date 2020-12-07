COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 30 new deaths, 2,463 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 2,463 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/15/20 – 11/28/20

0-19 years: 5,891

20-29 years: 6,876

30-39 years: 5,713

40-49 years: 4,739

50-59 years: 5,026

60-69 years: 3,394

70-79 years: 1,790

80+ years: 1,315

According to the Department of Public Health, 43,304 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,013,556 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 250,022.

Antigen Tests: A total of 469 new individuals have tested positive with 280,896 total tests reported.

1,516 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 302 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,793 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,035 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,463

New Molecular Tests: 43,304

Estimated Active Cases: 58,452

New Deaths: 30

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 18

Total Cases: 9,303

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 242

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,147

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 403

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,900

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here