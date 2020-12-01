COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 30 new deaths, 2,845 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 2,845 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/8/20 – 11/21/20
- 0-19 years: 5,924
- 20-29 years: 7,051
- 30-39 years: 5,740
- 40-49 years: 4,633
- 50-59 years: 4,803
- 60-69 years: 3,198
- 70-79 years: 1,544
- 80+ years: 1,113
According to the Department of Public Health, 59,832 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,460,417 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 221,174.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,279 new individuals have tested positive with 265,989 total tests reported.
1,191 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 239patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,542 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,778 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,845
- New Molecular Tests: 59,832
- Estimated Active Cases: 43,601
- New Deaths: 25
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 408
- Total Cases: 8,031
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 236
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,323
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 401
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,797
