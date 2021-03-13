COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 34 new deaths, 1,548 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 34 newly confirmed deaths and 1,548 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,032

20-29 years: 3,816

30-39 years: 2,919

40-49 years: 2,443

50-59 years: 2,566

60-69 years: 1,772

70-79 years: 783

80+ years: 450

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 105,498 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,335,286 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,017,411 tests were first time tests and 12,317,875 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,178 new individuals have tested positive with 597,460 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.55 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.73%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 643 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 176 patients that are in intensive care units and 109 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Thursday, 84.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 4 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,160 medical/surgical beds with 906 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 87 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,548

Total Cases: 567,108

Estimated Active Cases: 26,001

New Deaths: 34

Total Deaths: 16,281

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 209

Total Cases: 33,508

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 333

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 147

Total Confirmed Cases: 43,307

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,393

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,793

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 274

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,051

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,960

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 264

Higher Education:

There are 615 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,692 new tests reported with a total of 5,340,935 tests performed.

