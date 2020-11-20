COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 34 new deaths, 2,288 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 34 newly confirmed deaths and 2,288 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/1/20 – 11/14/20

0-19 years: 5,015

20-29 years: 6,186

30-39 years: 4,841

40-49 years: 4,036

50-59 years: 3,923

60-69 years: 2,579

70-79 years: 1,178

80+ years: 880

According to the Department of Public Health, 71,269 new tests were performed with an overall of 7,648,243 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 194,338.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,534 new individuals have tested positive with 240,068 total tests reported.

904 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 179 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,238 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,469 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,288

New Molecular Tests: 71,269

Estimated Active Cases: 35,526

New Deaths: 34

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 111

Total Cases: 6,611

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 231

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 26,752

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 398

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,659

