COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 36 new deaths, 1,679 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 36 newly confirmed deaths and 1,679 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,468

20-29 years: 5,433

30-39 years: 4,374

40-49 years: 3,675

50-59 years: 4,030

60-69 years: 2,809

70-79 years: 1,517

80+ years: 954

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,656 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,347,522 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,803,565 tests were first time tests and 10,543,957 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,703 new individuals have tested positive with 533,272 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.76 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.10%.

Hospitalizations:

990 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 258 patients that are in intensive care units and 163 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Friday, 85.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 8 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,191 medical/surgical beds with 987 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,679

Total Cases: 536,506

Estimated Active Cases: 37,210

New Deaths: 36

Total Deaths: 15,409

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 193

Total Cases: 29,288

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 317

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 193

Total Confirmed Cases: 40,458

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,298

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 64

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,003

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 254

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,936

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,784

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 248

Higher Education:

There are 647 new cases in the last week with a total of 11,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 251,219 new tests reported with a total of 4,545,474 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: