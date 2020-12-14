COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 37 new deaths, 3,572 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 37 newly confirmed deaths and 3,572 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/22/20 – 12/5/20

0-19 years: 8,201

20-29 years: 9,746

30-39 years: 8,174

40-49 years: 6,835

50-59 years: 7,141

60-69 years: 4,683

70-79 years: 2,317

80+ years: 1,676

According to the Department of Public Health, 56,122 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,623,697 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 283,146.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,341 new individuals have tested positive with 300,791 total tests reported.

1,788 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 354 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,135 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,388 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 82.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,572

New Molecular Tests: 56,122

Estimated Active Cases: 72,883

New Deaths: 37

Average Age of Deaths: 82

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 81

Total Cases: 11,085

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 253

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,945

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 404

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,021

COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts

