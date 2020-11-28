COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 40 new deaths, 2,914 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 40 newly confirmed deaths and 2,914 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/8/20 – 11/21/20
- 0-19 years: 5,924
- 20-29 years: 7,051
- 30-39 years: 5,740
- 40-49 years: 4,633
- 50-59 years: 4,803
- 60-69 years: 3,198
- 70-79 years: 1,544
- 80+ years: 1,113
According to the Department of Public Health, 72,269 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,322,705 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 214,662.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,296 new individuals have tested positive with 261,693 total tests reported.
1,045 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 225 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,441 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,676 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,914
- New Molecular Tests: 72,269
- Estimated Active Cases: 42,549
- New Deaths: 40
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 303
- Total Cases: 7,807
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 235
COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,246
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 401
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,755
