COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 41 new deaths, 1,516 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 newly confirmed deaths and 1,516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,175

20-29 years: 4,488

30-39 years: 3,396

40-49 years: 2,744

50-59 years: 3,011

60-69 years: 2,119

70-79 years: 1,111

80+ years: 684

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 108,261 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,105,520 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,888,940 tests were first time tests and 11,216,580 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,025 new individuals have tested positive with 557,826 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.36 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.85%.

Hospitalizations:

785 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 204 patients that are in intensive care units and 139 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Saturday, 85.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 12 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,201 medical/surgical beds with 1,008 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,516

Total Cases: 548,874

Estimated Active Cases: 30,111

New Deaths: 41

Total Deaths: 15,744

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 184

Total Cases: 30,806

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 323

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 136

Total Confirmed Cases: 41,608

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,328

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 40

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,339

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 261

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,972

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,859

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 258

Higher Education:

There are 739 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 264,309 new tests reported with a total of 4,809,783 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: