COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 41 new deaths, 2,215 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 newly confirmed deaths and 2,215 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 14,574
- 20-29 years: 13,575
- 30-39 years: 11,078
- 40-49 years: 9,895
- 50-59 years: 10,723
- 60-69 years: 7,173
- 70-79 years: 3,732
- 80+ years: 2,797
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 49,701 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,096,275 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,505,979 tests were first time tests and 8,590,296 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,067 new individuals have tested positive with 458,143 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.05 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.77%.
Hospitalizations:
1,951 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 431 patients that are in intensive care units and 278 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 71-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 85.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 80% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 39 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,178 medical/surgical beds with 950 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 91 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,215
- Total Cases: 479,402
- Estimated Active Cases: 85,395
- New Deaths: 41
- Total Deaths: 13,930
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 280
- Total Cases: 24,566
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 290
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 323
- Total Confirmed Cases: 35,812
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,178
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,408
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 230
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,709
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 20
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,363
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 200
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 513 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 110,145 new tests reported with a total of 3,612,949 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 33,607
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 420
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,944