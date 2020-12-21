COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 41 new deaths, 3,760 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 newly confirmed deaths and 3,760 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/29/20 – 12/12/20

0-19 years: 11,108

20-29 years: 12,482

30-39 years: 10,413

40-49 years: 8,821

50-59 years: 9,309

60-69 years: 6,167

70-79 years: 949

80+ years: 2,182

According to the Department of Public Health, 61,067 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,239,836 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 314,850.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,068 new individuals have tested positive with 322,335 total tests reported.

1,991 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 410patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,506 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,759 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,760

New Molecular Tests: 61,067

Estimated Active Cases: 84,368

New Deaths: 41

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 83

Total Cases: 12,524

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 253

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 29,698

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 410

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,151

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here