COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 41 new deaths, 5,130 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 newly confirmed deaths and 5,130 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/22/20 – 12/5/20
- 0-19 years: 8,201
- 20-29 years: 9,746
- 30-39 years: 8,174
- 40-49 years: 6,835
- 50-59 years: 7,141
- 60-69 years: 4,683
- 70-79 years: 2,317
- 80+ years: 1,676
According to the Department of Public Health, 97,353 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,278,419 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 264,454.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,201 new individuals have tested positive with 290,670 total tests reported.
1,607 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 307 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,963 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,209 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 82.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,130
- New Molecular Tests: 97,353
- Estimated Active Cases: 63,362
- New Deaths: 41
- Average Age of Deaths: 82
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 239
- Total Cases: 10,327
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 246
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,546
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 403
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,965
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here