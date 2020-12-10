COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 41 new deaths, 5,130 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 newly confirmed deaths and 5,130 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/22/20 – 12/5/20

0-19 years: 8,201

20-29 years: 9,746

30-39 years: 8,174

40-49 years: 6,835

50-59 years: 7,141

60-69 years: 4,683

70-79 years: 2,317

80+ years: 1,676

According to the Department of Public Health, 97,353 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,278,419 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 264,454.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,201 new individuals have tested positive with 290,670 total tests reported.

1,607 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 307 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,963 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,209 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 82.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,130

New Molecular Tests: 97,353

Estimated Active Cases: 63,362

New Deaths: 41

Average Age of Deaths: 82

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 239

Total Cases: 10,327

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 246

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,546

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 403

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,965

