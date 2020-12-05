COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 41 new deaths, 5,356 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 newly confirmed deaths and 5,356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/15/20 – 11/28/20

0-19 years: 5,891

20-29 years: 6,876

30-39 years: 5,713

40-49 years: 4,739

50-59 years: 5,026

60-69 years: 3,394

70-79 years: 1,790

80+ years: 1,315

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,116 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,880,813 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 242,812.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,241 new individuals have tested positive with 279,060 total tests reported.

1,428 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 283 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,715 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,953 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,356

New Molecular Tests: 106,116

Estimated Active Cases: 54,199

New Deaths: 41

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 263

Total Cases: 9,205

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 238

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,022

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 402

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,872

