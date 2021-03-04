COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 42 new deaths, 1,410 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 42 newly confirmed deaths and 1,410 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,083

20-29 years: 4,091

30-39 years: 2,990

40-49 years: 2,531

50-59 years: 2,711

60-69 years: 1,913

70-79 years: 898

80+ years: 538

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 102,362 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,522,351 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,934,647 tests were first time tests and 11,587,704 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,767 new individuals have tested positive with 571,445 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.41 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.75%.

Hospitalizations:

741 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 168 patients that are in intensive care units and 100 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Thursday, 85.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 9 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,199 medical/surgical beds with 965 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 90 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,410

Total Cases: 554,630

Estimated Active Cases: 27,763

New Deaths: 42

Total Deaths: 15,967

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 157

Total Cases: 31,680

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 329

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 104

Total Confirmed Cases: 42,209

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,351

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 66

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,525

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 263

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,996

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,883

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 262

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 268,235 new tests reported with a total of 5,078,018 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: