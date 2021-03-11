COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 42 new deaths, 1,589 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 42 newly confirmed deaths and 1,589 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 5,032
- 20-29 years: 3,816
- 30-39 years: 2,919
- 40-49 years: 2,443
- 50-59 years: 2,566
- 60-69 years: 1,772
- 70-79 years: 783
- 80+ years: 450
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 110,385 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,129,876 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,997,810 tests were first time tests and 13,132,066 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,810 new individuals have tested positive with 591,099 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.55 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.72%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 680 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 176 patients that are in intensive care units and 122 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.
As of Thursday, 84.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 10 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,193 medical/surgical beds with 918 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 101 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,589
- Total Cases: 563,983
- Estimated Active Cases: 25,901
- New Deaths: 42
- Total Deaths: 16,218
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 220
- Total Cases: 33,090
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 333
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 132
- Total Confirmed Cases: 43,043
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,386
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 33
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,748
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 270
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,044
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 17
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,938
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 264
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 615 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,692 new tests reported with a total of 5,340,935 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,768
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,723