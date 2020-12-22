COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 43 new deaths, 3,293 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 43 newly confirmed deaths and 3,293 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/29/20 – 12/12/20
- 0-19 years: 11,108
- 20-29 years: 12,482
- 30-39 years: 10,413
- 40-49 years: 8,821
- 50-59 years: 9,309
- 60-69 years: 6,167
- 70-79 years: 949
- 80+ years: 2,182
According to the Department of Public Health, 62,078 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,301,914 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 318,143.
Antigen Tests: A total of 5,033 new individuals have tested positive with 327,368 total tests reported.
2,004 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 412 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 11,549 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,804 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,293
- New Molecular Tests: 62,078
- Estimated Active Cases: 82,303
- New Deaths: 43
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 507
- Total Cases: 13,031
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 255
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 29,817
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 411
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,162
