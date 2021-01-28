COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 43 new deaths, 4,222 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 43 newly confirmed deaths and 4,222 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 11,433

20-29 years: 10,337

30-39 years: 8,520

40-49 years: 7,780

50-59 years: 8,519

60-69 years: 5,921

70-79 years: 3,098

80+ years: 2,312

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 116,963 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,309,441 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,540,999 tests were first time tests and 8,768,442 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,910 new individuals have tested positive with 466,795 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.92 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.44%.

Hospitalizations:

1,878 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 442 patients that are in intensive care units and 255 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Thursday, 87.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 81% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 38 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,211 medical/surgical beds with 952 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 95 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,222

Total Cases: 488,861

Estimated Active Cases: 78,171

New Deaths: 43

Total Deaths: 14,056

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 409

Total Cases: 25,273

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 292

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 460

Total Confirmed Cases: 36,386

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,189

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 61

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,496

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 231

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,742

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,409

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 206

Higher Education:

There are 767 new cases in the last week with a total of 8,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 180,047 new tests reported with a total of 3,792,996 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: