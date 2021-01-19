COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 45 new deaths, 2,567 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 newly confirmed deaths and 2,567 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 14,178
- 20-29 years: 13,838
- 30-39 years: 11,983
- 40-49 years: 10,362
- 50-59 years: 11,195
- 60-69 years: 7,657
- 70-79 years: 3,871
- 80+ years: 2,910
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 55,565 new tests were performed with an overall of 12,454,145 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,381,329 tests were first time tests and 8,072,816 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,883 new individuals have tested positive with 432,942 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.94%.
Hospitalizations:
2,213 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 432 patients that are in intensive care units and 277 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 86.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 53beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,200 medical/surgical beds with 1,006 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 101 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,567
- Total Cases: 454,102
- Estimated Active Cases: 93,300
- New Deaths: 45
- Total Deaths: 13,469
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 518
- Total Cases: 22,424
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 280
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 313
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,547
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,138
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 41
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,081
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 220
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,615
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 95
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 53
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,081
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 187
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 533 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 87,270 new tests reported with a total of 3,502,804 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 33,022
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 419
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,789