COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 1,316 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 newly confirmed deaths and 1,316 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,468

20-29 years: 5,433

30-39 years: 4,374

40-49 years: 3,675

50-59 years: 4,030

60-69 years: 2,809

70-79 years: 1,517

80+ years: 954

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 87,420 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,549,944 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,824,572 tests were first time tests and 10,725,372 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,465 new individuals have tested positive with 539,089 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.76 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.86%.

Hospitalizations:

927 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 234 patients that are in intensive care units and 153 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Sunday, 82.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 8 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,186 medical/surgical beds with 928 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 158 beds and 89 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,316

Total Cases: 539,644

Estimated Active Cases: 35,874

New Deaths: 46

Total Deaths: 15,508

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 204

Total Cases: 29,640

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 318

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 100

Total Confirmed Cases: 40,740

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,305

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 39

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,104

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 255

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,953

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 100

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,806

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 250

Higher Education:

There are 647 new cases in the last week with a total of 11,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 251,219 new tests reported with a total of 4,545,474 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: