COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 1,734 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 newly confirmed deaths and 1,734 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,175

20-29 years: 4,488

30-39 years: 3,396

40-49 years: 2,744

50-59 years: 3,011

60-69 years: 2,119

70-79 years: 1,111

80+ years: 684

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 102,584 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,997,259 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,878,985 tests were first time tests and 11,118,274 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,327 new individuals have tested positive with 554,801 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.36 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.90%.

Hospitalizations:

807 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 211 patients that are in intensive care units and 137 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Thursday, 86.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 12 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,204 medical/surgical beds with 1,012 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 94 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,734

Total Cases: 547,358

Estimated Active Cases: 30,983

New Deaths: 46

Total Deaths: 15,703

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 253

Total Cases: 30,622

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 321

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 171

Total Confirmed Cases: 41,472

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,322

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,299

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 260

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,969

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,850

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 257

Higher Education:

There are 739 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 264,309 new tests reported with a total of 4,809,783 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: