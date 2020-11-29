COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 2,501 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 newly confirmed deaths and 2,501 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/8/20 – 11/21/20
- 0-19 years: 5,924
- 20-29 years: 7,051
- 30-39 years: 5,740
- 40-49 years: 4,633
- 50-59 years: 4,803
- 60-69 years: 3,198
- 70-79 years: 1,544
- 80+ years: 1,113
According to the Department of Public Health, 48,685 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,371,390 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 217,163.
Antigen Tests: A total of 639 new individuals have tested positive with 262,332 total tests reported.
1,081 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 238 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,487 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,722 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,501
- New Molecular Tests: 48,685
- Estimated Active Cases: 43,709
- New Deaths: 46
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 105
- Total Cases: 7,801
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 235
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,285
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 401
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,777
