COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 2,546 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 newly confirmed deaths and 2,546 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 11,433

20-29 years: 10,337

30-39 years: 8,520

40-49 years: 7,780

50-59 years: 8,519

60-69 years: 5,921

70-79 years: 3,098

80+ years: 2,312

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 93,918 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,632,898 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,590,316 tests were first time tests and 9,042,582 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,307 new individuals have tested positive with 475,368 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.92 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.61%.

Hospitalizations:

1,676 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 371 patients that are in intensive care units and 231 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Sunday, 83.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 78% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 34 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,188 medical/surgical beds with 934 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 87 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,546

Total Cases: 498,145

Estimated Active Cases: 71,948

New Deaths: 46

Total Deaths: 14,287

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 119

Total Cases: 25,880

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 290

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 233

Total Confirmed Cases: 37,186

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,204

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 47

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,654

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 234

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,780

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 97

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,501

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 216

Higher Education:

There are 767 new cases in the last week with a total of 8,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 180,047 new tests reported with a total of 3,792,996 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: