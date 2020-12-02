COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 4,613 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 newly confirmed deaths and 4,613 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/15/20 – 11/28/20
- 0-19 years: 5,891
- 20-29 years: 6,876
- 30-39 years: 5,713
- 40-49 years: 4,739
- 50-59 years: 5,026
- 60-69 years: 3,394
- 70-79 years: 1,790
- 80+ years: 1,315
According to the Department of Public Health, 105,845 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,566,262 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 225,787.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,292 new individuals have tested positive with 270,281 total tests reported.
1,259 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 264 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,588 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,824 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,613
- New Molecular Tests: 105,845
- Estimated Active Cases: 45,390
- New Deaths: 46
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 414
- Total Cases: 8,445
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 236
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,776
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 402
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,819
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here