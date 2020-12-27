COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 7,424 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 newly confirmed deaths and 7,424 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
There was no COVID-19 Daily Dashboard on Christmas day, therefore, this data includes information received from 12 a.m. on Thursday, December 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 25.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 12/6/20 – 12/19/20
- 0-19 years: 10,797
- 20-29 years: 11,427
- 30-39 years: 9,750
- 40-49 years: 8,500
- 50-59 years: 9,165
- 60-69 years: 6,342
- 70-79 years: 3,166
- 80+ years: 2,446
According to the Department of Public Health, 108,445 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,622,490 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 335,731.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,454 new individuals have tested positive with 340,254 total tests reported.
2,077 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 416 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 11,752 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,010 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 80.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,424
- New Molecular Tests: 108,445
- Estimated Active Cases: 78,086
- New Deaths: 46
- Average Age of Deaths: 80
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 253
- Total Cases: 13,871
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 258
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,122
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 413
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,219
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here