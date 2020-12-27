COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 46 new deaths, 7,424 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 newly confirmed deaths and 7,424 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

There was no COVID-19 Daily Dashboard on Christmas day, therefore, this data includes information received from 12 a.m. on Thursday, December 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 25.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 12/6/20 – 12/19/20

0-19 years: 10,797

20-29 years: 11,427

30-39 years: 9,750

40-49 years: 8,500

50-59 years: 9,165

60-69 years: 6,342

70-79 years: 3,166

80+ years: 2,446

According to the Department of Public Health, 108,445 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,622,490 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 335,731.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,454 new individuals have tested positive with 340,254 total tests reported.

2,077 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 416 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,752 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,010 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 80.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,424

New Molecular Tests: 108,445

Estimated Active Cases: 78,086

New Deaths: 46

Average Age of Deaths: 80

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 253

Total Cases: 13,871

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 258

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 30,122

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 413

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,219

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here